Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $39-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.61 million. Zynex also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Zynex stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Zynex has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zynex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Zynex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zynex by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zynex by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

