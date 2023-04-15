14,852 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 76,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $948,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUI opened at $11.66 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

