2,626 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $267.58. 39,566,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,882,056. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

