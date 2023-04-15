3,205 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

OKE opened at $67.03 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

