361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

361 Degrees International Trading Up 18.3 %

TSIOF opened at $0.54 on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Get 361 Degrees International alerts:

About 361 Degrees International

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.