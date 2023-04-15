3,702 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 286,656 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

