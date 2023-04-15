3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $105.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.48.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

