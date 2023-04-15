4,378 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 76,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 27,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

