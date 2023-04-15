5,561 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.02.

Shares of META traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $221.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,591,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,118,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.