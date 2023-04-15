AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELUXY. Longbow Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.