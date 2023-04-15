AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on ELUXY. Longbow Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.
AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
