AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Up 86.6% in March

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKFRY shares. Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 1.4 %

SKFRY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,535. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

