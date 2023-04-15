Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.07 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $95,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

