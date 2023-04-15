Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.14.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.07 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78.
Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch
In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $95,000.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.