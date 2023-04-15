Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 16,134 shares traded.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

