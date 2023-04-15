Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Down 97.7% in March

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

JEQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,162. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEQ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,362,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 60,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 238.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.