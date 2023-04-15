Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Down 97.7% in March

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
JEQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,162. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
