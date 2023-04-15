Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACCYY. Barclays raised shares of Accor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.10.

Accor Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Accor has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

