Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $91.57 Average PT from Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $85.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

