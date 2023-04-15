Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) & Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Critical Comparison

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Roku shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Adeia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Roku alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Roku and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku -15.93% -18.05% -11.48% Adeia -36.72% 21.33% 10.22%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roku $3.13 billion 2.77 -$498.01 million ($3.59) -17.19 Adeia $438.93 million 1.91 -$295.88 million ($2.88) -2.76

This table compares Roku and Adeia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adeia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roku. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adeia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Roku has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Roku and Adeia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku 4 9 11 0 2.29 Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Roku currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.24%. Adeia has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.44%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adeia is more favorable than Roku.

Summary

Adeia beats Roku on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls. The Devices segment is involved in the sale of streaming players, audio products, smart home products, and accessories that are sold through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website. The company was founded by Anthony J. Wood in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Adeia

(Get Rating)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.