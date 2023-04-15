Advisor OS LLC Acquires 4,425 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Globus Medical by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 343,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.