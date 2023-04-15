Advisor OS LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,576.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,496.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,420.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

