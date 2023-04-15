Advisor OS LLC Buys 645 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.15 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CP shares. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

