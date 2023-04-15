Advisor OS LLC Buys 68 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
Chemed Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CHE stock opened at $561.99 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $566.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.89. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
