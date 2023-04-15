Advisor OS LLC Buys 844 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $49,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $37,235,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,686,000 after buying an additional 184,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.00 and a 200 day moving average of $195.14.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

