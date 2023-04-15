Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 2,425 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after buying an additional 960,709 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after acquiring an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 308,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,128,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VV stock opened at $188.22 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $206.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.63 and its 200 day moving average is $179.00. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
