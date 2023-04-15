Advisor OS LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 557,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 345,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 198,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $83.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

