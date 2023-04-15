Advisor OS LLC Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $188.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

