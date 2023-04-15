Advisor OS LLC Sells 12,658 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

