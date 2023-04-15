Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
