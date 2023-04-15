Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.95

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$66.95 and traded as high as C$79.37. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$79.06, with a volume of 2,274,412 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.73.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of C$35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 103.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.