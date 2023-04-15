Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. 7,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.09. Ajinomoto has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

