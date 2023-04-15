Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $118.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $203.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.