Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $70.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00063038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00040770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,422,250,304 coins and its circulating supply is 7,207,795,320 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.