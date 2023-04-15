Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

AMOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 433,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 351,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,253.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 245,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,762.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,329.3% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 82,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 76,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 163,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 55,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

