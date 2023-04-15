Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alstom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Alstom Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Alstom has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

