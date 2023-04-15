Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ambow Education Price Performance
AMBO stock remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,054. Ambow Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.
About Ambow Education
