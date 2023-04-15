American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AMBZ stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126. American Business Bank has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $296.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.77.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

