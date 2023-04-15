American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 0.7 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

