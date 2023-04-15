Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.97

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $2.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 30,208 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $56.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director Robert Demichiei acquired 18,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,602.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,495 shares of company stock worth $76,789. Insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth $45,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

