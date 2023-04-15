Analysts Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target at $28.00

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

EngageSmart Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. EngageSmart has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 142.76 and a beta of 0.47.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

