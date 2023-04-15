Analysts Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $75.50

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Freshpet by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $65.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.96. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $118.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

