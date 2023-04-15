Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $33.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Antero Resources stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 818.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 778.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 507,495 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

