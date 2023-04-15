Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $33.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.
Antero Resources stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
