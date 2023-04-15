Antonetti Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,272,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

