Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %

Walmart stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,927. The stock has a market cap of $400.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.74. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

