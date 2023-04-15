Anyswap (ANY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,624.10

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $11.51 or 0.00038027 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $214.57 million and $9,624.10 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 11.54816398 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $22,825.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

