Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Down 91.4% in March

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Appen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APPEF remained flat at $1.67 during midday trading on Friday. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.
Appen Company Profile
