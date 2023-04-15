Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Up 160.9% in March

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Applied Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNL remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 714,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,221. Applied Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Eureka, UT.

