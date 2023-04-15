Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,705,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.96. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

