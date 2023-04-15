Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0951 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $95.01 million and $2.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00063067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00040717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

