Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,438. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.93.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,687 shares of company stock worth $48,091,876 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

