Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded at SVB Securities

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARWR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

