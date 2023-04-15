ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ASR Nederland in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

ASR Nederland Price Performance

ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. ASR Nederland has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

ASR Nederland Company Profile

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

